The hot new appliance of 2021? Read on and find out what you can make with it

The air fryer was so 2020.

The hot new appliance for 2021 is the mini-waffle maker!

There are so many things you do with your mini-waffle maker besides making a waffle. Just check TikTok and find that you can throw just about anything in it. From cookie dough to brownie mix you’ll find the snack for you!

Surae showed us how to make a pizza waffle in the mini-appliance.

Ingredients:

1 package crescent rolls 8 pieces

1 1/3 cup mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni or your favorite pizza toppings

Pizza sauce for dipping

Instructions:



Plug in mini-waffle maker

Unroll crescent rolls. You will have 8 triangles. Pinch seams to connect 2 triangles so you form 4 rectangles.

Place 1/3 cup mozzarella cheese and several mini pepperonis in each rectangle. Fold over and pinch to seal all sides. Repeat with remaining sections.

Place each piece of dough in the mini-waffle maker. Close and cook for 5 minutes or until browned.

Serve warm with pizza sauce for dipping.