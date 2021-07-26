The heroes for special needs dogs

Physical handicaps and medical issues are attributes that leave many dogs without a home, but one local rescue is trying to change that. Kathie and Zel from Herding Haven Rescue came by and shared their story with us.

Herding Haven is a 501c3 non-profit rescue dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and finding “furever” homes for special needs herding dogs.

The majority of the dogs in their rescue have a physical handicap, a medical issue, and/or behavioral issues.

Their focus on special needs separates them from other dog rescues. They work with medical professionals and animal behavior consultants to rehabilitate the dogs and find them “furever” homes.

They work diligently to make sure that each dog goes to a home that is the best fit. Herding Haven meets with potential adopters, introduces the rescue dog to all family members to make sure everyone gets along, and then does a “trial adoption” where the family takes the dog for a week to see how everything fits. If things don’t work, the dog returns to Herding Haven’s team, and they continue looking for the “right” home.

Herding Haven officially started in 2014. They have rescued, rehabilitated, and found homes for over 400 special needs dogs in that time.

Herding Haven was the dream of president Kathie Beals. She has volunteered with different shelters and rescues for over 20 years. She always gravitated to the dogs that needed just a little bit more time, more training, more medical attention, more physical rehabilitation, more patience.

In 2003 while volunteering at a rescue, Beals met a pup named Otter, who had experienced severe abuse causing paralysis in his hind legs. She did PT with him for the first year of his life and helped him become strong enough to stand for short periods. Beals arranged for him to get a donated wheelchair. When she moved out west, she wasn’t able to bring Otter with her. Two years later, when she moved again, she officially adopted Otter and flew him out west to live with her.

It was Otter that inspired Kathie to start a rescue for special needs dogs. Otter died in October of 2013, and Herding Haven took its first dog to rescue in January 2014.

Herding Haven expresses that adopting a special needs dog is very rewarding. Just as “normal” dogs do, they can live long and full lives full of joy. They deserve to be loved.

Find Herding Havens online and FB.