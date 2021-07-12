The healthy benefits of drinking cacao

A drink that benefits your brain, heart, and energy, Mikayla Vo of Enlightened Healing Hands, came by to share with us the health benefits of drinking cacao and how to prepare the miracle drink.

Health Benefits of Cacao

– High levels of antioxidants, such as flavanols & polyphenols.

-Theobromine, a bitter Alkaloid that is a gentle and grounded stimulant compare to Caffeine, is very low in Cacao. Sustainable Energy without the crash like Caffeine.

-Positive Mood enhancers (neurotransmitters) such as serotonin, dopamine PEA (phenylethylamine) & anandamide.

-High levels of Magnesium, used in all essential brain functions, especially memory and concentration. Also beneficial for the function of the heart. It relaxes blood vessels and decreases strain. It is an essential mineral in our diet.

-About 50% of Cacao Butter is a source of healthy fats for the body.

What is Ceremonial Cacao, and how to prepare a healthy dose of Cacao Drink?

-Ceremonial Cacao refers to a Cacao grade that is evaluated by the quality and source of the cacao bean, the process of making the Cacao, and the Intention that goes into making it.

-It is 100% Pure Cacao made from roasted and ground whole shelled Cacao beans. Nothing is ever added, chemically altered, or taken away. Unlike Cacao powder, cacao butter is left in as the best carrier of all Cacao’s health benefits.

-Both Firely Ceremonial Cacao (www.enlightenedhealinghands.com/shop) and Awake Healer Cacao (Mkhealing.awakehealer.net/shop) are freshly made Cacao Beans to disc or bars.

4 Simple Steps to Prepare Cacao

1) Original:

Heat water to 170 degrees. Or use nut Milk as the base of your Cacao drink. Hazelnut Milk, Almond Milk, Cashew Milk, Coconut Milk, Oak Milk all make excellent options. Try not to boil the liquid -you can heat out all the powerful nutrients in Cacao. You can use a thermometer or electric Kettle with temperature control. If you’re in a pinch, boil water and let it cool for a few minutes first. Add a little sweetener of choice if you wish for it to be a little sweet.

2) Select your dose with Intention:

As you’re getting started, it is good to take notes of how your body responds to different amounts as everybody is different.

-Every day dose: 5-12 discs (8 discs is about an ounce) to 1/2 cup water or nut milk.

-Ceremonial dose: 12-20 discs to 1/2-1 cup of water or nut milk.

3) Make it Creamy:

Place Cacao in a blender, pouring 4-5 oz. of heater water/nut milk per serving, and gently blend for 15 seconds to create a delicious frothy drink. You can place the discs in a mug for a single serving and then blend with a handheld milk frother, requiring less clean-up.

4) Keep your eye out for beautiful mugs and cups:

A beautiful vessel to hold your lovingly crafted drink adds the perfect finishing touch.

Most importantly, set your Intention. There is no wrong way to work with Cacao. Drinking Cacao is a way to create your morning ritual and find moments of mindfulness. You are weaving through your day more naturally. Hold your cup of Cacao in front of your heart. Breathe in the rich and sweet fragrance. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and ground into the earth. Thank the Cacao for Its Medicine and ask it to guide you as you have set your intentions.

What is Cacao Ceremony?

Mikayla does Facilitate Sacred Cacao Ceremony once a month along with Sound Healing.

The cacao ceremony has become a centerpiece for our ritual for self-renewal that keeps us centered, connected to our hearts. It is a powerful heart opener allowing us to live in a good way. Cacao ceremony will enable us to communicate with each other in new ways and also an opportunity to reconnect with our ancient self reminding us of the power of working together as a community and a collective of higher consciousness. It will involve sacred space held by the facilitator, breathwork, guided meditation, sound healing journey, and or dance music. This ceremony will assist you in amplifying and manifesting your intentions. An essential part of the ceremony is also to closed the circle with gratitude and love.

Recipe:

1.Add a healthy little sweetener. Cacao is traditionally enjoyed without sweetener, but the richness of taste can be surprising for those new to Cacao! Here are some healthy options to sweeten your Cacao Drink. Be cautious about over-sweetening.

-Local Honey (Homer’s Honey bee farm)

-Maple Syrup

-Coconut Sugar

-Monkfruit Sweetener (great diabetic option)

-Birch Sugar

-Beet Sugar

-Dry Dates (Blend it in)

-To maintain health benefits, sustain an 85% or higher Cacao Ratio.

For example, 0.85 oz. Of Cacao, add no more than .15 oz of sweetener (about one teaspoon).

2. Add your favorite Super Food:

-Make a 50/50 of your favorite coffee and drinking Cacao recipe for a delicious bulletproof style mocha that reduces the coffee crash and gives more sustained Energy.

-Brew Matt or Guayusa and add this to the blender rather than hot water. This is a very energizing combination.

-Add Chilli or cayenne when blending your hot Cacao Drink. Other ingredients that go well with this are cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and turmeric. All these are heating and boost circulation.

-Add green Spirulina or Matcha for some extra boost of health benefits.

-Make chocolate moose with the leftover Cacao, or you can find some Cacao recipes on Pinterest.

**You may store any leftover Cacao in the fridge to use the next day. Be sure to use it up by 12-24 hours.**

Find Enlightened Healing Hands online and IG.

Find Awake Healer products online.