The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival is back and better than ever. Morgan Lund, writer, actor, and producer, joined us in the studio to discuss the festival and his new one-man show- “The Mormon Kid.”

Lund wrote his show, The Mormon Kid, where he plays 20 characters throughout the play. His show is based on the real-life story of Matt Warner, a Utah local. The story follows along with Warner’s life becoming an outlaw. During the pandemic, Lund was looking for an outlet to be creative; that is how The Mormon Kid came to be!

Tune in to hear more about this fun, historic, one-man play! The Mormon Kid will run from July 28th – August 6th. Visit tickets.greatsaltlakefringe.org to score a seat to this entertaining show.