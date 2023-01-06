Jordan Barclay & Kekoa Routt joined us today to talk about Beardruff. Have you ever heard of it?

If you want to pamper the man in your life, we have just the thing for you. The Fellas Chop Shop offers amazing services. Warm towels, haircuts, beard trim, facials and so much more. They are having a grand opening at their Orem store Jan 16th and 10am. They will have sip-in Sodas joining them.

If you would like to contact them…

Dry skin – Scalp treatments and “Beardruff”

Mention Good Things Utah and get 1 free service. CODE: GTUFellas

Website: https://www.thefellaschopshop.com/