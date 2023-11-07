SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This Thanksgiving season, Precious Mineralz is thrilled to introduce “The Body Bundle” – a delightful combination of restorative hand and body cream, along with a soothing cuticle balm. But that’s not all! Precious Mineralz spiced things up with three unique versions of this bundle, each paired with an enticing with bonus either: cozy socks, a dog bandana, pair of gloves. This special offering beautifully reflects Precious Mineralz’s mission – not only to aid those battling food insecurities and homelessness but also to extend a helping hand to our furry friends.

The value of these bundles is nothing short of exceptional, typically priced at $50. However, for this month only, Precious Mineralz is offering them at an irresistible $30, exclusively on the Precious Mineralz website. What sets us apart is our ability to add those personal touches that Amazon simply can’t match. Our loyal customers can vouch for the little surprises and sample goodies they receive with their orders. At Precious Mineralz, it’s not just about the products; it’s about creating a truly delightful and meaningful experience for all our supporters.

For more information and to place an order today, visit www.preciousmineralz.com.

Sponsored by Precious Mineralz.