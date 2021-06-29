The best clothing packing tips to travel stress-free

Who wants to lug around a heavy bag while on vacation? Or pay extra for baggage. Packing efficiently is all about great planning. This clothing set includes enough pieces for dressy or casual occasions, warm days, cool nights, and 12-15 different outfit options. You may even be able to take that small bag–you know, the one that fits in the overhead which means you won’t have to wait and wait for your bag after you get to your destination. Dani Slaugh of Style by Dani is here to show you what to pack so you can travel stress-free and start sipping piña coladas just that much sooner!

7 Pieces for 7 Days – The System:

Find a source of inspiration–a pattern of colors in a print, stripe or plaid–to inspire the color scheme of your cluster.

2. Plan for five to eight easy pieces of clothing, at least three top and two bottom pieces.

3. Select pieces that are basic/classics–simple in style lines and shape.

4. Select pieces that go together–will work with at least three, four or more other pieces. Every piece in this group can be worn together.

5. Select pieces that are distinctly different from one another (no two pieces alike) for maximum versatility. (Show example of how to pair the different items.)

6. Select accessories to go with the clothes, beginning with essential basic accessories first. Comfortable shoes are a must on vacation.

7. Finally, throw in a swimsuit, pjs, underwear, essential grooming items, a couple of books, sunscreen and you’re ready for piña coladas!

