Wendi Isaacson, the producer and director of Utah Tap Fest and Rhythm Nation Tap Company, shares details about the upcoming Tap Festival.

The Utah Tap Festival is taking place this weekend July 28-30, from Thursday-Saturday in Highland. This event only happens once a year, and for a tap dancer, is the most important.

They are flying in dancers from L.A., Boston, Arizona, and Ukraine.

There are three days of intensive tap classes, ranging from Beginning to Advanced levels.

For more, visit www.utahtapfest.com or follow @UtahTap on Instagram.