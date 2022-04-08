WEST JORDAN, Utah (Good Things Utah) – After years as a heavy metal guitarist, Guy Seidel‘s craving for the stage transferred into comedy. Always the “funny one” in the band, his transition was natural. Guy has won the 2015 Funniest Person In Utah competition, the Indi.com Comedy Blitz, a finalist in The Rocky Mountain Laugh Off, and The World Series of Comedy. Guy is also the host of the popular Dirtpod Podcast. A self described “Optimistic Cynic” Guy’s observational take on approaching middle-age, societal quirks and where life has taken him is not to be missed.

Comedian/impressionist Marcus (NBC’s Last Comic Standing) and comedian/musician Guy Seidel (winner of Utah’s Funniest Person) are a comedy duo unlike any other. Both nationally touring headlining comics, the two friends have come together to combine their talents into an unbelievable Musical Impression comedy show that literally has to be heard to be believed. Spanning decades, this incredible show pays tribute to the best voices, songs and artists from all genres from the last 50 years and can performed at any rating level from squeaky clean on up!! The two comics conceived and wrote the show because of their love for all music. Their eclectic taste and vast knowledge also lead to great discussions on their new and extremely popular DirtPod podcast. A funny take on all things music, the DirtPod has already gained a rabid following and dedicated fan base. Whether live on stage together, or behind mics in a studio, these two are a hilarious duo unlike anyone else out there.

Don’t miss Marcus and Guy LIVE at Wiseguys Jordan Landing Saturday, April 9 (2022). Showtime is 7:30 p.m., Doors open at 6:30 p.m.