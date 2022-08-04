Kelly Beumer, the owner of Wild Waters Soapery, shared her sustainable and hydrating soaps today.

Beumer explained that her soaps are made to make you feel good in a dry desert climate and be sustainable. Using a blend of art and science, she said she removed the need for plastic in bathroom cleaning supplies and soaps.

Her products can be found at local stores such as Dancing Cranes, The Hive Market, Wheeler Farm, and Kuwaharas.

She also does work with RuffHaven, which is an organization that helps find foster families for the pets of people who can’t take care of them at the time due to temporary extenuating circumstances.

Viewers can find soaps on www.wildwaterssoapery.com and on Instagram at @wild_waters_soapery

Viewers that mention GTU next week at Wheeler Farm for 10% off orders of 2 items or more.