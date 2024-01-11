SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- In our studio today, we had Eugene Hernandez, Sundance Film Festival Director, talk to us about one of Utah’s biggest yearly events, the Sundance Film Festival. We are one week out from the start of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, and the excitement is palpable. The Sundance Film Festival will take place January 18–28, 2024, in person in Park City and Salt Lake City, with a selection of titles available online nationwide from January 25–28, 2024. Single film tickets go on sale January 11th at 10 am MT. Throughout the Festival, they will be hosting screenings in Salt Lake City at three venues: The Megaplex Theatres at the Gateway, Broadway Centre Cinemas, and Rose Wagner Center. The Festival lineup includes projects featuring Will Ferrell, Kristen Stewart, Pedro Pascal, Camile Cabello, Jesse Eisenberg, Sebastian Stan, and more. Notable directors, such as Steven Soderbergh, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lucy Lawless, Richard Linklater, and Rory Kennedy, have films in this year’s program. This year is the 40th Edition of the Sundance Film Festival, and they have programmed screenings and events to celebrate, which will run from Tuesday, January 23 through Friday, January 26. We are screening the iconic film Napoleon Dynamite, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 20 years ago and was written by BYU students Jared (who also directed) and Jerusha Hess. For more information, follow the festival’s Instagram and TikTok @sundance.org or go to their website sundance.org