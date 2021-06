Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Join the Elizabeth Smart Foundation for a weeklong summer camp for your kids ages 5-10. They’ll learn how to protect themselves against bullies and predators, set boundaries, and practice consent all in a fun, active environment.

Smart Defense

Kids Camp

July 26-30

Drop off from 8:30-9:00 AM each day

Pickup between 12:00-12:15 PM each day

$300/child

elizabethsmartfoundation.org/smart-defense-kids-camp

Elizabeth Smart Foundation

Instagram:

@elizabethsmartfoundation

@utahjitsmama