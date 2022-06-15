A classic never goes out of style. Utah Party Rentals has all of your outdoor summer activities that are staples for any party this season. With over 65 different types of bounce houses, Utah Party Rentals is a must have for any event al fresco. Joe Cottam and Charley Torman, Owner and General Manager came to Good Things Utah today to share their favorite bounce houses just in time for the summer solstice. In addition to these bounce houses, they also offer supplies for weddings, birthday parties and virtually any event.

The beloved bounce houses are a crucial part of a summer gathering and Utah Party Rentals has added a fun and festive twist, water. Usually many of us avoid things that say to “just add water, but fret not. This bounce house also has a fun waterslide and pool attached. “It has the hose up the side. You just connect your hose and it sprays and fills up [the pool at the bottom].” said Cottam. Cottam says these are exceptionally popular during the summer and a great way to cool off since the conventional bounce house can get too hot when the heat wave comes. These are appropriate for several people and safe for children and adults of multiple sizes and ages, including GTU host Deena Manzanares. Utah Party Rentals has bounce houses of numerous sizes and even one that is three stories high. There is one for everyone with countless themes, as well.

Utah Party Rentals has a loyal fan base and is beloved in the community due to the fact they find the best bounce house for everyone’s needs and help their customers in assembling and even have the crew test them out at your event before it begins. “Our guys are trained to make sure that it’s safe for your kids.” said Torman. Utah Party Rentals is located in Roy and is currently offering 20% off on all weekday rentals.

To book your bounce house, visit utahpartyrentals.com or call (801) 391-7313. You can also email them with any questions, contactus@utahpartyrentals.com