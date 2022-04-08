Fresh off a win from The Big Bake on Food Network, Emerlie Ann tells us her Utah team of three women were challenged to create a four foot tall cake in just five hours, and not only did they nail that assignment, they went above and beyond and made two! The episode aired in Canada last May, but now it’s available to stream in the US!

Emerlie Ann has an online platform featuring all things sugar! An amazing sugar artist, pastry chef, and content creator. She’s been on Food Network 3 times with a total of eight episodes, and has been the baker every time!

Each time Emerlie has won, it was with using recipes she was unable to eat herself due to her twenty-plus food allergies.

My Sugar Rush www.sugarrushcustomcake.com IG @emerlieann.mysugarrush YouTube- My Sugar Rush and Tiktok- @emerlieann