Stroller fitness with your baby in tow

Amanda Tripp Dorsey from Fit4Mom was on the show to tell us about the nation’s leading prenatal and postnatal fitness program! Fit4Mom provides fitness classes and a network of moms to support every stage of motherhood. From pregnancy, through postpartum and beyond, the fitness programs focus on strength in body, mind, and spirit.

Those who have tried it say they’ve seen a difference in their sense of community, and the support they receive. helping with common issues that come along with motherhood, as well as more serious issues like post-partum depression or anxiety. Moms work on their fitness, and physiological goals through nutrition and workouts led by Fit4Mom.

The friendships formed both for themselves and their children are truly special. With flexible schedules and accountability, a lot can be learned when it comes to self-love, showing up for yourself, as well as teaching your children the same principals.

Fit4Mom is a safe space to interact and connect with your children, and others. While the primary clientele are moms, they accept everyone, and truly love the diversity and connection of everyone involved.

There are six different programs that guide mothers through every stage: Fit4Baby Stroller, Strides Stroller, Barre Body, Well Run, Club Some, and High Fitness/Upbeat Barre.

There’s also a promotion of $50 off BodyWell boot camp as a “new year, back to you” promotion!



Website: www.southvalley.fit4mom.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southvalleystrollerstrides

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fit4mom_southvalley/