Everyone has a story that deserves to be heard. Podcast Host Jill Hazard Rowe, and Guest Candice Green joined hour two of GTU to talk about the podcast “Human Stories.” Host Rowe goes into depth with touching stories from the LGBTQ community. Rowe wants listeners to learn, come together and celebrate humanity.

Human Stories podcast is a way for the stories that were once not told, to be heard and valued. The stories told are authentic and from the heart. Rowe started Human Stories three years ago after her son came out into the LGBTQ community.

“This isn’t about me, this is about the community I have been fighting for the last decade-plus,” said Rowe.

The experiences and stories of the LGBTQ+ community need to be shared, and Rowe is providing a resource. Podcast guest Green shared she is grateful that the people get to listen to her story and connect through the podcast. Human Stories helped Green remember that individuality is important, and her words and thoughts are valued.

If you would like to start listening to Human Stories, visit the link below

Podcast Information

Human Stories by Jill Hazard Rowe

Available on Apple Music & Spotify

Instagram: @humanstoriespodcast