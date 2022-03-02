Choose Mental Health is the national voice for children’s mental health. Delivering stigma-free hope and a clear path to long-term wellness. Choose Mental Health provides greater access for all families to premier mental health answers and a clear path to long-term wellness through Fundraising and access to a network of providers who are the best at children’s mental health.

The Choose Mental Health mission is to change mental health for children and youth by empowering families in every way. Tony Mosier, Co-Founder at Choose Mental Health and Briana Johnson-Hurst, Creative Director at Stiry, Director of the film “Worth Saving: Jon’s Story,” joined the show to talk more about their mission of ending the stigma around mental health.

To end the stigma and shame surrounding youth and mental health, Choose Mental Health and Stiry have partnered in sharing a powerful story of the relentless efforts of a mother to get her son the help he needed after spiraling into substance use in the years following his father’s suicide. The story shows that sometimes love isn’t enough to help those suffering in their mental health, and the resources that can be available can save a life. The launch of Jon’s Story “Worth Saving” will help families know they are not alone and there is help and hope available to them.

Many families can find the help they need through outpatient resources, but some families need extensive long-term in-patient help that is normally unavailable to them because of cost. They struggle to know where to go after exhausting all of their resources and feel hopeless as they watch their children waste away in front of them.

Director Johnson-Hurst felt honored to be able to share such a powerful story of the love of a mother, the resiliency of a son, and the available hope. Although different circumstances, Johnson-Hurst has lived through a similar experience of the saving of a life and a family through inpatient programs.

If you or a loved one are looking for assistance, go to choosementalhealth.org

Instagram: @stiry and @officialchoosementalhealth

FaceBook: choosementalhealth