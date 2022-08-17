The Starving Student Card is a win-win-win program for businesses. It is a way for kids to fundraise and a great way for businesses to advertise. Anyone can support a student and use the Starving Student Card. The card/ app offers big discounts to businesses across Utah.

Coach Springer joined David Clay (owner) and told us that he has used this fundraiser for his football team for the past five years. This is the ONE fundraiser he always uses with his team. It saves a few steps and keeps it easy for him. When fundraising, you can even create your own link and download a printable PDF with a custom QR code on it. You won’t regret trying this out!

