SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Make eating healthy tasty and convenient. Robert Molling, Founder of 1% fitness kitchen joined us in the studio with some meal prep options perfect for on the go.

Their goal is to help people transform their health through fitness and nutrition. They use all natural ingredients (no GMO), and all of the sauces are made in house. It is not a 1 size fits all, as they offer 2 different portion sizes and have 14 new menu items each week and 8 rotating menus. The vacuum seal on the meals helps prevent the food from drying out or losing flavor. It preserves the food without all the preservatives. This keeps meals in an optimal state.

Over the years 1% fitness has helped 1000’s of people have life changing transformations. https://1percentfit.com/pages/6-week-challenge-results GTU Viewers can get 30% off a subscription order or 25% off 1 time purchase order with code: GTU4 at 1percentfit.com and you can follow along on social media at:

Instagram: 1percentfitness

Facebook: 1percentfitness

TikTok:1percent_fitness