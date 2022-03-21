Haley Larsen Owner of Shop Stylysh joined hour two of GTU to share what items from the shop are on the trend radar this Spring. Larsen started Shop Stylysh in 2020 and opened a storefront at the age of 18 in 2021. This young entrepreneur is combining her passion for fashion with business.

Larsen believes fashion should be fun, and you should love what you’re wearing every day. Larsen is a fan of funky printed jeans and bright colors. At Shop Stylysh customers can play around with adding color to their wardrobe. Larsen shared a green matching set that is perfect for Spring. Building an outfit around sets is easy and always looks good! Shop Stylysh sells accessories and gadgets as well. Larsen shared a custom film camera the shop offers (reusable, waterproof & cutest unique design.)

Shop Stylysh clothes are fun, bright, and more importantly versatile! Larsen is offering viewers a discount code, use code “ABC4” for 20% off at checkout.

Business Information

Website: www.shopstylysh.com

Tiktok: @shopstylysh

Instagram: @Shopstylysh