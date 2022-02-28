Are you feeling like it’s time for a wardrobe makeover? Julia Miller, Founder of Shop Chiva, joined the first hour of GTU to share upcoming trends to be on the lookout for! Shop Chiva is different from most brands. The shop offers a wide selection of clothing to impress. Miller believes dressing up should be a fun experience! Shop Chiva is filled with clothes that get you excited about getting ready!

Spring & Summer fashion screams bright, bold colors & florals! Gingham prints and balloon sleeves have also made a huge comeback. Mixing neutral patterns and bright colors can make creating an outfit more fun! Jumpsuits have also been on the trend radar. With the shirt & pants already connected, jumpsuits make picking out an outfit a whole lot easier!

