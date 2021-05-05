Spoil Mom with a gorgeous display to celebrate her special day

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Kenzie Bates, owner of Kenzie’s Events stopped by to feature a mother’s day display.

Kenzie is an event stylist and planner for both corporate and social events. She decorates birthday parties, baby showers, bridal showers, anniversary parties, and other celebrations. She has been running her business for 5 years and has a 2-year-old assistant that works beside her.

The Covid pandemic has greatly impacted the events industry. There are still many safe ways to celebrate. Kenzie believes in celebrating life and loved ones. She also shares balloon and party tips on her Instagram.

Find Kenzie’s Events online and IG.