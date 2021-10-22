Special performance by Josh Kelley

We were so delighted to have a performance from Josh Kelley on the show today. He is a man of many talents. He enjoys DIY activities with his kids, leatherwork, singing, and freestyling. He joked that his shows have become a pop-up shop because he now sells his homemade leather patch hats, phone cases, and more.

Kelley has been self-producing music since he was 15-years-old, and really dug into engineering and mixing when he moved to Los Angeles in 2002. He also plays 15 different instruments. “My recording process has changed over the years,” he says. “I used to start a song and then begin the production process before the song was even finished. Now that I’m older I’ve changed my ways, and I make sure all of the structure, tempo, and lyrics are perfect. Then I drive over to my studio and try to wrap my head around how the song should live in people’s ears. It’s better for me to finish the song musically and lyrically before ever turning anything else on.”

He has released several albums and has appeared on “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” “Good Morning America,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Live with Regis & Kelly” and “Last Call with Carson Daly,” and his songs have been featured on such shows as “Smallville,” “Scrubs,” “Brothers and Sisters” and MTV’s “The Hills.” Josh also wrote and performed the theme song for the TV sitcom “Mike and Molly,” scored the feature film Home Sweet Hell, and created the theme song for TV’s Golf Channel.

“I will never stop creating music – it is in my blood and it is what I was put on this earth to do,” he says. Today he performed two songs, “Loves you like Me” and “Amazing”.

He will be playing tomorrow night at the state room. More information can be found on Instagram and at his website. You can stream his music on all platforms.