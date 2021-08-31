Southern shortcake in the kitchen

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Several big acts are scheduled to perform live at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, including comedians Bill Maher and Tom Segura as well as country music group Little Big Town and scientist-slash-speaker Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

However, to see these performers in person, attendees will need to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 screening until further notice, the theater announced.