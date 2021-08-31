Southern shortcake in the kitchen

Everyone can come bake with Lindy Davies at the Utah State Fair! She’ll be doing cooking segments on September 10th at 5 pm, September 11th at 1 pm, and September 17th at 5 pm! Follow along below for her tasty Southern Shortcake recipe, and check out her instagram at @lindy_davies
Southern Shortcake
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 sticks of unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup of shortening
- 5 eggs
- 3 cups of sugar
- 3 cups of all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp of vanilla
- 2 cups of fresh strawberries
- 1 cup milk
- whipped cream
Directions:
Preparing the Fresh Strawberries
- First, we’re going to wash our strawberries and cut them in half.
- After the strawberries have been washed and sliced, we’re going to sprinkle them with a little sugar.
- Allow the strawberries to sit and marinate in their own delicious juices. The strawberries can sit in a bowl, while we make our homemade short cake.
Baking the Homemade Shortcake
- In a mixing bowl, add 2 sticks of room temperature butter and 1/2 cup of shortening, be sure to mix them together.
- Then add 3 cups of sugar a little at a time while still mixing.
- Be sure to add your eggs to the mix one at a time, and be sure to continue mixing after each egg is added. You’ll be adding a total of 5 eggs in all.
- In a separate bowl, add 3 cups of flour, 1 teaspoons of salt, 1 teaspoon of baking powder.
- Stir these ingredients with a large spoon, and then add to your cake batter.
- Start adding some flour,a little at time, add your milk.
- Then begin to alternatively add your milk, flour, milk, and flour.
- Don’t forget to add your 1 teaspoon of vanilla flavor to your cake mixture.
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees, and when your cake is well mixed, pour into a greased and floured pan.
- Your cake will cook for about 1 hour or until your toothpick comes out clean.
- After you let your cake cool, place your cake plate over the top of the bundt and flip your cake over.
- Once the cake has cooled, you can slice it and began to build your strawberry shortcake. You can add as many slices of cake and strawberries as your heart desires.
Enjoy!!
Whipped Cream Filling
Ingredients:
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 2 cups of powdered sugar
- 1/2 tsp of salt
- 2 cups of heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp vanilla
Directions:
- Start by whipping up the cream cheese in a mixer.
- Add the powdered sugar, salt, vanilla & heavy whipping cream.
- Beat on high for 2-5 minutes until peaks start to form.
- Top on any cake, pie or fruit your heart desires.
Enjoy!!