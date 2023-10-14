SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Through December 7, millions of Medicare patients will be making some important decisions for the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, or AEP. During this annual event, you can make changes to your existing Medicare coverage, even if you haven’t experienced a qualifying life event.

AEP can sometimes seem like a complicated process to navigate, but according to Scott Morris, Optum Utah’s senior manager of Medicare Advantage growth, it really doesn’t need to be. “Keep a few things in mind, and you can really simplify the process,” he says.

So what are those things?

“Always remember that you have options.” Morris says it’s important to know that if your Medicare plan no longer suits your needs, you shouldn’t feel like you have to stick with it.

He also points out that your top priority should be making sure that whatever plan you choose really meets your health needs – from the doctors in the network, to the services that are provided. “You always want to be sure you’re considering: What’s really important to me in a health plan?”

There are a lot of options out there, and Optum may be one that some people consider. The company offers a large network of hospitals and providers, and puts a heavy emphasis on preventative care. “We want you to build a close relationship with your doctor. We’re trying to keep you healthy, and not just help you get better when you’re sick.”

Optum Utah also offers convenient care options, like telehealth services and the Optum Mobile Clinic, which delivers a variety of health and wellness services and screenings curbside.

When it’s time to pick a plan? Consider speaking with a licensed, independent insurance agent, who can help you compare available plans, and pick the one that’s right for you.

Visit Optum.com/Utah for more information and resources.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Optum.