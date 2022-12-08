ST. GEORGE, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Whitney Hodgson shares her tips for getting rid of the cluttered makeup bag to turn it into only one-compact! Sound impossible? No way! Seint is the makeup line Whitney swears by, and they have everything from blush, concealer, foundation, bronzer,and eyeshadow that neatly fit into your pallet.

Wondering how to know what color foundation to get? Hodgson will make a color match to the skin, and the client gets to choose what eyeshadow colors they want.

The container is magnetic, so the compacts will be placed in the container, clipping into place. This is the perfect makeup pallet for road trips, travel and is TSA approved, perfect for airline travel.

The compacts are light creams designed for sensitive skin. Color match can even be done virtually by sending in a selfie and filling out a questionnaire!

At $16 a tin, these makeup kits are perfect for any price range.

Website: www.whitneycosmo.com

Instagram: @whitney.cosmo