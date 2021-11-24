Shop local at a holiday boutique

Jennie Thacker with Simple Treasures and Lindsay Cannon with Redbird Art are here to let you know about the Holiday Boutique happening the first of December. Mark your calendars, the Simple Treasures Weber Holiday Boutique will be held Dec. 1-2-3-4 at the Golden Spike Events Center in Ogden. There will be over 130 local small businesses in attendance. You won’t want to miss it!

Lindsay gave a sneak peek into what we will see at the event. She brought some of her upcycled glass art pieces and taught viewers how they can make them at home. You start with a piece of wood, paint it and then start creating. Using the colored glass, Surae and Lindsay shaped their trees. She mentioned that you can also use buttons, glitter, and wood pieces to decorate your tree.

The event has been a favorite for over 20 years. The grand opening is Wednesday the 1st from 8am to 10am with a $5 ticket. Customers get first dibs on everything as well as a treat and a treasure hunt. The remainder of the show from Wed. 10am-Saturday will be $1 admission at the door as usual. For more info follow them on Instagram @simpletreasuresboutique and @redbirdartutah.