So Sugarloaf is an online brand that’s unlike any other in Utah. Nadya Cox Founder & Creative Director of So Sugarloaf accompanied by Natalie Workman, joined GTU hour one to share what this online shop has to offer. At So Sugarloaf, all clothes are tailored to fit. With quality construction and feminine silhouettes, this shop sets itself apart from other local boutiques.

So Sugarloaf is a brand for fashion-forward, confident, and sophisticated women. Designing pieces that make women feel and look good. So Sugarloaf is exclusively sold online.

Cox used to struggle in finding pieces that accentuate and highlight the female body, while also maintaining a sense of sophistication. Cox made the decision to open up an online shop that delivers what consumers want.

Workman has a background in fashion and aimed to create transitional pieces. Women can have a sustainable collection that has it all. This brand fills the gap in what consumers are looking for, highlighting and accentuating the female body.

So Sugarloaf is offering a 20% off discount code on the site! Use code goodthings20 at checkout.

Business Information

Website: https://sosugarloaf.com

Instagram: @sosugarloaf