Use the special discount code GTU at checkout and save big!!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s back to school time and that means big savings at Blankets By Brian! The luxury minky fabric blanket and home decor boutique is slashing prices to help you send your kids back to school in a comforting way. Cuddle them up in a school themed minky blanket from Blankets By Brian.

And to help your student with the stress of classes and all that comes with a new school year, don’t forget to order a Minky Fidget Blanket or Mini Fidget to help them ease their anxiety and melt that stress away.

“DECORATE YOUR DORM” GTU SPECIAL

Spend $100 = FREE MINI Fidget

Spend $150 = FREE Original Fidget Blanket.

Spend $200 = FREE Original & MINI Blankets.

PLUS FREE SHIPPING!

Everything in the store has huge markdowns!

BONUS DEAL… Unlock Additional Discounts w/Checkout Code: GTU

Visit BlanketsByBrian.com to shop and save now!

Gifts under $100 – OUTLET STORE!

· Oversized/Twin Bed Size/XXL Blankets for – $100-$115 or less

· Dozens of Large Blankets under $89.

· Fidget Blanket ($30-38)

o Sensory features

o Infinite Marble Maze

o It is for Stress Relief. Grounding tool for people with Autism, Panic Attacks, ADHD, and ADD

· Baby Blankets ($15-$35)

o Check out the Outlet Store and Collection Pages