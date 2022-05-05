Bring hope and end the victimization of sexual assault and abuse through prevention, recovery, and advocacy. Hope for families. Peace for victims. Empowerment for all. – Smart Defense

Surae talked with Miyo and her daughter Maya Strong about a Special Mother’s Day Event coming up this Saturday. If you are looking for something great to do this weekend come learn some important Self Defense skills at this Mothers Day event. Bring your daughters and have a great time.

The event will be this Saturday from 4-6pm $50 a person, for all females over the age of 10.

You can register HERE

Email us at info@elizabethsmartfoundation.org

Event Details

May 7th from 4:00-6:00

507 Trolley Square, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

$50 per person