Self Defense Camp for Kids

An upcoming summer camp for your little ones to learn self-defense to protect themselves from predators.

Smart Defense was in the studio showing all ages how to be confident in stand up for what is right in a tough situation.

Your little ones need to have a voice when they want to say “no” in any situation where they may feel uncomfortable. It is important as parents to educate yourselves and your children to recognize healthy behaviors. Your children should also know they are incredible humans and can be kept safe.

This Summer camp is a four-day camp, July 26-30, and goes from 9 am. to noon. The cost for each participant is $300 and more information can be found on their website.