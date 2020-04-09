As we continue to navigate through the Coronavirus in Utah and worldwide pandemic, many of us are wondering if wearing surgical gloves helps keep the germs away effectively. What happens if our hands are gloved, but we’re still touching our shopping carts? Or our phones? We’re setting our phone on a surface, the cart, then it’s back in our gloved hand and up to our face!
Surae pulled on a pair of gloves to demonstrate just how easy it is to keep the germs spreading, even when you’re in gloves. We still need to sanitize, wash, and inform our children of how to stay safe. It’s easy to cross-contaminate without realizing!
Brian showed us the right and wrong way to remove our gloves, and stay as germ-free as we can. These are simple tips that will help keep you healthy, and things you might not think about until you see the host walk-through! They’ve learned plenty of hacks to pass onto you, in hopes you keep passing it on as well!
Stay safe, everyone. Wash those hands, and don’t touch your face!
See how effective gloves are in preventing the spread of germs
