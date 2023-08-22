Help students get the tools they need to succeed in school this year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – As part of our School Supplies 4 Kids donation drive this week, we’ve asked Granite School District to share its perspective on what kids need most to succeed in school this year. Every student deserves to have access to the necessary resources and tools it takes to do well in class – and with your help, we can make that happen.

Granite Education Foundation officials say they supply more than 15,000 backpacks to students in need each year, making backpacks among one of the most needed items on students wishlist this year. The Granite Education Foundation follows four pillars to help reduce barriers to learning – Student Aid, Food Assistance, Access to Opportunities, and Educator Support and Recognition.

Students need a wide range of supplies this year – from glue sticks and notebooks to pens, pencils, highlighters and 3-ring binders. Granite Education Foundation has suggested School Kits and Backpack Kits for Elementary and Secondary students.

Visit GraniteKids.org for more information about the Granite School District, Granite Education Foundation and how you can help. Follow @granitekids on Instagram.

ABC4, CW30 and Good Things Utah are teaming up with Canyons, Granite, Murray, Jordan and Salt Lake School Districts August 21-25 to collect school supplies for kids and their classrooms.

The need is indeed great, so every little donation helps give students the resources and tools necessary to learn and succeed in school. From backpacks, pens and pencils, to notebooks, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, highlighters and headphones, area schools and students will make the most out of every donation.

HOW TO HELP: Drop off new or gently used school supplies this week to the designated district collection sites listed below during school/business hours. Or bring your donations to the ABC4/CW30 Studio (2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City) between 8am and 5pm, M-F.

Drop Off Donations specifically for Granite School District at this location:

Granite Education Foundation: 3099 S 1030 W, West Valley City; 10 am to 3 pm