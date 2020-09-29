Sarah’s simple sewing tips for homemade face masks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – With The Coronavirus still present in Utah and COVID-19 cases jumping back up recently, protective face masks are just as important as ever to help curb the spread of illness. ABC4’s Good Morning Utah News Anchor Sarah Martin shares her easy to follow steps for making protective face masks at home. Sarah says, making masks is pretty easy regardless of your level of sewing skills. Watch the clip to get Sarah’s simple steps for face mask making.
Watch Sarah Martin, weekday mornings on ABC4’s Good Morning Utah (5-7 a.m. on ABC4 Utah and now 7-8 a.m. on Utah’s CW30).