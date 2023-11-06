SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Salt Lake City Mission is currently hosting its Harvest for The Hungry campaign, which aims to provide food for those who are food insecure. The Salt Like City Mission is actively seeking donations of hams and turkeys to meet the growing need in the community.

Donation drop-off hours for the holiday season are Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm, with additional Saturday drop-off hours on October 28th, November 4th, 11th, 18th, December 2nd, 9th, and 16th from 11am to 5pm.

The general operating hours for the mission are Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, with the food pantry open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11am to 2pm, and the clothing department open on Tuesday and Thursday from 11am to 1pm.

Please contact Salt Lake City Mission for more details at 801.355.6310. You can also visit their website at SaltLakeCityMission.org or Facebook page for updated information.

Sponsored by Salt Lake City Mission.