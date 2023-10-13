Safety keychains by On Guard Boutique have personal alarms that emit a 130dB siren when pulled, a tool you can use for self-defense, and the kubaton, which has a pointed end to aid in event of personal attack. There are options for pepper spray, wallets, and pom poms.

Owner Charlene Young also has a special keychain in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. There are also kid safety keychains. These do not have any weapons, just personal alarms that a child can clip on to their backpack or belt loop and easily tug down if a stranger tries to pull them away, or they’re lost in a large crowd.

Promotions: I’m offering 15% for Good Things Utah viewers – the code is GTU15

www.OnguardBoutique.com And @OnGuardBoutique across all social media platforms