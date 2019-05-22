Saddle up for this family fun event

The National Ability Center’s Equestrian Program has helped thousands of individuals with cognitive, behavioral and physical disabilities for more than 30 years. Join in on their annual Barn Party to celebrate the staff and volunteers behind this amazing cause, as well as the participants and their successes.

From delicious summer BBQ and live music to a live auction and family activities, Carey Cusimano Director of Development and Marci Bender Equestrian Program Manager of the National Ability Center joined us to share what attendees can expect from the Barn Party.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 1 at the National Ability Center’s Equestrian Center from 5:30-10:00pm. Tickets are $55 for adults and $25 for youth. Admission for children under five is free and there is a family package (2 adults, 3 kids) available for $150.