Wedding season is here! Celeste Harris Owner and Maxwell Atwood Director of Operations joined hour one of GTU to share information on one of Utah County’s Newest Wedding and Event Venues. The Rooftop is a beautiful venue location with a mountain backdrop.

The rooftop is on the fourth floor and offers lots of space and natural lighting. The space is bright, modern, and perfect for any event! The rooftop also has a golf lounge that can be used for weddings, corporate events, birthday parties, etc.

There will be a Spring Bridal Fair on April 4th, 6:00-8:00 pm. This event is open to the public! The Rooftop is giving away a free venue rental ($3900 value) to one lucky winner at the bridal fair. Brides and grooms can meet with different vendors to help assist in their wedding planning process.

This event is a must if you are still in the wedding planning process! If you or a friend would like more information on the Spring Bridal Fair and The Rooftop location, follow the links below!

Business Information

Instagram @therooftoplehi

Facebook: The Rooftop Lehi

Website: therooftoplehi.com