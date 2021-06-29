Loud and proud. Things are changing at Rio Tinto Stadium starting this Saturday! The president of Real Salt Lake, John Kimball, came by to share their latest announcement.

Rio Tinto Stadium – Back to Full Capacity for the first time since March 7, 2020

Real Salt Lake is excited to welcome a full capacity crowd back to Rio Tinto Stadium for the remainder of our home matches in 2021

Through the hard work of their fans, the club, Utah State Health Department, and Salt Lake County Health Department – and the diligence of Governor Spencer Cox they can welcome everyone back in a safe, exciting environment

They are still taking precautions to ensure everyone in the building feels safe during the ongoing pandemic by utilizing digital ticket scanning, cashless transactions, and sanitization stations throughout the stadium. Sanitization will also take place before, during, and after matches at the stadium

There will also be sections within the stadium where masks will be required by all ticket holders sitting within those designated sections.

Under Utah State Law, masks will remain strongly encouraged but not required at our home matches

On July 3 RSL will host LAFC for an exciting contest and they are excited to welcome a full-capacity crowd to support our team in that match.

The Americana warmup jersey is based on the 1994 United States World Cup Jersey and is July’s series of theme tops in Major League Soccer. The team will be wearing these as they warm-up for the match on Saturday, they’re available for purchase at the RSL Team Store.

With it being a holiday weekend, they are going to provide a safe and secure environment where fans can take in a post-game firework show

They will have the fire department on-site and taking precautionary measures to ensure fire safety.

Fire personnel inside and outside the stadium as well to keep watch

Fans interested in coming to the game can visit their website.