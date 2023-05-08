Set the Stage Home Staging shows and tells us how to “Revamp your Things for Spring”! If you’re feeling the urge to make a change in your surroundings with the season, but don’t want to spend a lot, this is the segment for you!

First up is how to make faux plants look real. Adding dirt or moss makes it lifelike, and painting an out of style pot with 50% baking soda, and 50% paint make it modern, and timeless.

Moving existing unused items to different rooms in your home gives them life again. Destini Madsen and Samantha Brannon tell us what pieces to shift, and share their tips and tricks for a quick freshening of the space!

Instagram/Facebook/TikTok @setthestage_