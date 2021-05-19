Renting might be a game-changer to finding the perfect wedding gown

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Chad Shehee, and Jared Lynton Co-Owners of Bridal Brilliance Rentals are making it easier to wear designer wedding dresses without breaking the bank! Chad showcased some of their stunning wedding gowns that are great for all size, shapes, and styles.

Bridal Brilliance Rentals (BBR) provides designer wedding gowns for a fraction of the cost of purchasing. Many brides are renting because it is a dress typically worn for one day and stored in closets for years to come. All of their dresses are consigned. Which means they are owned by former brides. They rent the dress out, and the former bride gets a cut of the rental. They are the new owners of BBR since the summer of the COVID pandemic last year. They have worked in the wedding industry for years. Dresses are something Chad has been very interested in since childhood. They have one of the largest selections of wedding gowns in wedding gown rental. From high-end dress designers like Maggie Socorro, Allure, Vera Wang, etc.

Typical rental prices vary depending on the market value. They are also offering a Tuxedo rental. A new service we provide. They are currently operating by appointment. Walk-ins are welcome but if they are full, they will ask you to schedule an appointment. Guests are welcomed!

They accept applications for renting your “owned” wedding gown, which can also be found on their website.

Rental is a great way to cut back on carbon pollution (which makes up for 10%) from the apparel industry. Plus utilizing gently used rental pieces can make someone else’s day that much more special.

Promotions:

20% discount on Tuxedo rental.

Find Bridal Brilliance Rentals online, IG, and Tiktok

You can call them at (801) 540-8670 or go online to schedule an appointment.