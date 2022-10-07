Alpacas can be rented for music videos, photo shoots, charities, birthday parties, weddings, retirement homes, special events and anything imaginable. Megan Keith joined the show from Peppergrass Ranch to share all the details on alpaca renting.

People go from never seeing an alpaca to falling in love with them, Keith said. They’re magical. Fluffy, sweet animals that are perfect for any occasion.

Shy animals at first, Keith’s alpacas are trained to be around people.

Alpaca yoga has just started. Doing yoga in the yard surrounded by alpacas, this event is the perfect environment to learn how to exist.

For those with high anxiety, alpacas can absorb that energy and calm people down. Find them on Instagram to have them attend your next event.

Instagram: @peppergrassranch