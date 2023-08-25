PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s often referred to as “the peak of Pendry.” The Pool House Bar & Grille is a stylish rooftop setting with stunning views of the mountains, the only rooftop lounge in Canyons Village, and an all-day menu of classic American mountain fare, local beers and creative custom cocktails. Whether you’re poolside in the summer or fireside in the winter, The Pool House is a year-round perch featuring the very best of Pendry.

Visit Pendry.com/Park-City/ to learn more about the resort and all of its culinary offerings.

2417 West High Mountain Road

Park City, UT 84098

Events & Group Dining

(385) 277-3194

ppc.sales@pendry.com

