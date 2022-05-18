Intuitive medium Amy Winsett talks about reconnecting with past loved ones and reads Deena’s energy, today.

Winsett discusses understanding unclear messages through reading one’s energy and how slowing down and taking the time to step back and process messages for an extra 12 to 15 seconds can help us understand and clarify messages. Centering yourself and being present is key to receiving and connecting with messages and loved ones.

She emphasizes how easy and important it is to be able to slow down and take time to process things in your day-to-day life. To dive deeper into connecting with past loved ones you can pick up Winsett’s book titled “Awakening the Healing of Your Soul” and you can connect with her at her website www.SerenitySpaUtah.com

You can also visit her at Serenity Wellness Spa in Kaysville!