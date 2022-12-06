Don’t be intimidated by that name, these potatoes will make the perfect side dish for your holiday gatherings. Chef Austin Buhler shares his scrumptious Potatoes Dauphinoise recipe. It is an easy yet elegant dish. These are sure to be a winner with your guests and family.

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups milk

3 cloves garlic, minced.

1 tbsp. butter

1 tsp. Kosher salt

1 tsp. ground pepper

1/2 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

12 oz. Gruyere cheese

1/2 cup emmantaler cheese

2 1/2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes

Peel and slice your potatoes into quarter inch slices and boil with cream, milk., nutmeg, bay leaf, salt and garlic. Place in a Dutch oven. Boil until they are soft but not mushy. Approximately 15-20 min. Butter your casserole dish and place half of the contents delicately in the dish. Layer emmantaler cheese on top, layer remainder potatoes and pour cream and milk on top. Top with cheese and place in the oven for an hour at 350 degrees.

