Quick tips for back to school hairstyles

With the kids going back to school, mornings seemed a little bit more rushed than normal. Not a problem! Brooklyn Laybourne has you covered. Here are her tips for making it easier to control those long locks before your kids head off to school. Here were Laybourne’s tips:

Keep a caboodle in your kitchen drawer with hair items inside of it. She typically does her daughter’s hair during breakfast while her kids eat.

Laybourne explained that using 1 tsp of baking soda mixed with your normal amount of shampoo is a great clarifier and gets rid of all those tangles! If the hair is colored, don’t follow this tip.

You can also add 1/2 tsp of fresh lemon juice if your child has a dry, flaky scalp.

Rather than pulling out those elastics at the end of the day and causing breakage, use a seam ripper.

Use moisturizing shampoo and conditioner.

Use a detangling spray and let it sit for 10-15 seconds before brushing through. Once again, helping with those tangles.

For all of those fly-away, use a spray gel and a spray bottle. Laybourne also uses Pomade.

Laybourne typically does styles that she knows and can experiment with. This makes it quick and easy on those rushed mornings!

When all else fails, messy buns or space buns are a good go-to.

Laybourne has her daughter sleep in one or two loose braids to help with tangles in the morning.

Trims are important.

Brush hair from tips to the scalp.

If there is a hairstyle you want to try, there are tutorials on YouTube for every style.

