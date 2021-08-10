Quick tips for back to school hairstyles

With the kids going back to school, mornings seemed a little bit more rushed than normal. Not a problem! Brooklyn Laybourne has you covered. Here are her tips for making it easier to control those long locks before your kids head off to school. Here were Laybourne’s tips:
- Keep a caboodle in your kitchen drawer with hair items inside of it. She typically does her daughter’s hair during breakfast while her kids eat.
- Laybourne explained that using 1 tsp of baking soda mixed with your normal amount of shampoo is a great clarifier and gets rid of all those tangles! If the hair is colored, don’t follow this tip.
- You can also add 1/2 tsp of fresh lemon juice if your child has a dry, flaky scalp.
- Rather than pulling out those elastics at the end of the day and causing breakage, use a seam ripper.
- Use moisturizing shampoo and conditioner.
- Use a detangling spray and let it sit for 10-15 seconds before brushing through. Once again, helping with those tangles.
- For all of those fly-away, use a spray gel and a spray bottle. Laybourne also uses Pomade.
- Laybourne typically does styles that she knows and can experiment with. This makes it quick and easy on those rushed mornings!
- When all else fails, messy buns or space buns are a good go-to.
- Laybourne has her daughter sleep in one or two loose braids to help with tangles in the morning.
- Trims are important.
- Brush hair from tips to the scalp.
- If there is a hairstyle you want to try, there are tutorials on YouTube for every style.
To find more of Laybourne’s tips, follow her on IG and TikTok.