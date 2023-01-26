SALT LAKE CITY, Utah-(Good Things Utah) Gameday is just weeks away. Time to bring out the snacks! Author Tricia Simpson came to the GTU kitchen to share this yummy and super easy appetizer recipe that will be a big hit for The Superbowl and just about any other gathering. Simpson combines her love of food with literary in her books. Many of her amazing recipes can be found in her books.

Ingredients:

2 tbs. butter

1 can pop biscuits

Garlic powder to taste

Onion powder to taste.

Pinches of Everything seasoning, grated parmesan cheese, oregano or basil seasoning (Optional)

Directions:

Grease your pan with the 2 tbs of butter. Separate biscuits and place a piece of parmesan in each biscuit and fold. Make sure both sides of the folded parmesan filled biscuit is covered with the butter. You can season with virtually any seasoning you like. Simpson recommends Everything seasoning, grated parmesan cheese, oregano, or basil seasoning. Add garlic powder to taste. Place in the oven at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.

In addition to this recipe, Simpson also provides resources for budget friendly monthly meal plans for $150 or less. Her plans include Breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for a low price. The parmesan bites costs $2.36 to make. The recipes, menu plan and her books are available on her website and Pinterest.