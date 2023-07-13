Heber City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Join in on a rescue mission that will help provide a safe haven for America’s majestic creatures. Utah’s Liberty Sanctuary is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating horses and donkeys found in kill pens. Debra West, Founder, and Blair Lybbert, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, joined us today to discuss this inspiring foundation.

Liberty Sanctuary was established to rescue and rehabilitate equines from the slaughter pipeline. Unfortunately, medical care ends for slaughter victims when they enter the pipeline. Because of this, Liberty Sanctuary provides medical care to these animals upon rescue. They want to share their stories and create awareness of these animals’ unfair circumstances.

Tune in to hear a special story about one of their recent rescues. A fundraiser will be held on Thursday, July 27th, at The Lakehouse at Deer Creek to help raise funds for these animals. Visit www.LibertySanctuary.org to either donate, volunteer, or purchase fundraiser tickets. Follow them on social media to see more of what they do to make a difference @libertysanctuary.