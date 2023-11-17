Kristen Fuller, nutritionist, talks gut health. The holidays are coming and this typically means consuming high amounts of processed foods, sugar and baked goods. Our gut takes a hit during this time.

If we don’t take care of our gut we become bloated, more tired, have extreme cravings, develop food intolerances, weight gain, and skin irritations, just to name a few of the many symptoms. We learn three simple recipes to incorporate through the holidays to keep our gut active and healthy using apple cider vinegar.

Mocktail: 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar (ACV), 1 can of favorite sparkling water, squeeze of lemon or lime, mix well.

AVC Salad Dressing: 1/4 cup ACV, 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 garlic clove, 1/4 tsp dijon mustard, 1 tsp honey, dash of salt and pepper.

Pickled Onions: 1 red onion sliced, 1 cup apple cider vinegar (ACV), 1 cup hot water, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp whole peppercorns.

