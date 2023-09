SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Professional golfers take on Liv Golf Chicago. Liv Commentator, Jerry Foltz joined us on the show to share more.

Set to take place September 23rd and 24th at Rich Harvest Farms, there are some big names in golf that will step into the spotlight. Foltz explained the team format and shares some of the players to look out for.

Stay in the loop on Twitter: @THECW and on the app @THECW_SPORTS #CWSPORTS #LIVGOLF